Global economic growth under pressure – Danske Bank

According to analysts at Danske Bank, re-escalation of the trade war between China and the US is weighing on global economic outlook.

Key Quotes

“We have lowered our projections for global growth to 3.2% in 2019 and 3.4% in 2020.”

“A modest recovery is projected on the back of a US-China trade deal in H2 2019 and further stimulus by global central banks.”

“Risks are skewed to the downside from possible failure to strike a US-China trade deal and lack of timely policy action.”

“The risk of recession over the next year is still relatively low given the room for further global policy support.”