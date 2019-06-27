According to Danske Bank analysts, global central banks are now facing a situation where they need to deliver.

Key Quotes

“In the case of the euro area, inflation expectations have gradually erased around half of the jump we saw last week after the Sintra conference. An ECB sources story yesterday suggested that the ECB is looking into the technical details of a potential restart of QE. The question is what, how and when the ECB would announce new policy measures and if this could bring growth and inflation higher.”

“The global cyclical momentum will be conditioned on the result of the ongoing trade war (where the TrumpXi meeting this weekend is focal) and the size of the stimuli of global central banks, such as the Fed and ECB.”

“Some FOMC members suggested a 50bp cut would be overdone, which took its toll on markets yesterday. For the Fed, market pricing currently points to -72bp lower central bank pricing by the end of the year, while EONIA pricing (ECB) is -15bp lower by year-end.”