Glenmark: Phase-3 trial of antiviral Favipavir shows significant faster time to clinical improvement

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd announced on Wednesday that the phase-3 clinical trial of Favipiravir in patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 demonstrated statistically significant faster time to clinical improvement, per Reuters.

"Results from the phase-3 trial showed numerical improvements for the primary efficacy endpoint," Glenmark added. "Favipiravir was well tolerated with no serious adverse events or deaths in Favipiravir-treated arm."

Market reaction

This headline doesn't seem to be providing a boost to market sentiment on Wednesday. As of writing, the S&P 500 futures were down 0.3% on a daily basis.