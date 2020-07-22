Glenmark: Phase-3 trial of antiviral Favipavir shows significant faster time to clinical improvement

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd announced on Wednesday that the phase-3 clinical trial of Favipiravir in patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 demonstrated statistically significant faster time to clinical improvement, per Reuters.
"Results from the phase-3 trial showed numerical improvements for the primary efficacy endpoint," Glenmark added. "Favipiravir was well tolerated with no serious adverse events or deaths in Favipiravir-treated arm."
Market reaction
This headline doesn't seem to be providing a boost to market sentiment on Wednesday. As of writing, the S&P 500 futures were down 0.3% on a daily basis.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears 1.16 as investors shrug off US-Sino tensions
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.16, holding up its gains underpinned by the EU agreement on the recovery fund. Investors are ignoring intensifying Sino-American tensions and rising coronavirus figures in America. Jobless claims are awaited.
Gold holds steady near multi-year tops, above $1870 level
Gold edged higher for the fifth consecutive session and shot to fresh multi-year tops, around the $1876-77 region during the early European session.
GBP/USD trades around 1.2750 as markets remain resilient
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2750, holding up. Investors remain upbeat, pushing the safe-haven dollar down. Sterling is shrugging off the Brexit impasse, worsening Sino-American relations tensions between the UK and China.
Forex Today: Dollar licking its wounds, gold shines, US coronavirus cases eyed after Trump's U-turn
The US dollar is licking its wounds, precious metals are holding their massive gains while stocks are stable. Markets have been encouraged by the EU recovery accord, vaccine hopes, and progress on the US fiscal stimulus. Updated COVID-19 statistics and US politics are of interest.
WTI slips below $42.00 amid a quiet Asian session
WTI takes a U-turn from $41.70 amid recent risk reset. Hopes of further stimulus favor confront US-China tussle. EIA stockpiles followed the footprints of API inventories. Traders will keep eyes on the risk catalysts, for fresh impetus.