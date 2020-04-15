Gilead Stock Price: Remdesivir second coronavirus trial canceled in China, GLID may struggle

Gilead Sciences has announced that the second trial of Remdesivir to combat COVID-19 has been canceled in China due to a lack of eligible patients. The first trial has proved some success.

The Foster City, California based biotechnology firm has been at the forefront of potential medications to coronavirus which has been engulfing the world.

Other potential drugs are Avigan, produced by Fujifilm, and Hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malaria drug.

Gilead science stock price today

Gilead Sciences is trading at NASDAQ under GLID. The stock ended trading on Wednesday at a price of $77.75 per share. The 52-week high is $85.97 and the low is $60.09. It is essential to note that broader equity markets are under pressure amid weak US retail sales and the ongoing battle against the disease, which has resulted in lockdowns.