Ark Invest and its founder, Catherine Wood, remain bullish on Tesla’s stock ahead of its earnings call later this week. Tesla’s earnings are usually the benchmark against which all other automakers are measured for the quarter. Wood has provided a new price target of $4,600 per share by 2026. Ark includes a bull case price target of $5,800 and a bear case price target of $2,900. Shares of TSLA were up 1.96% during Monday’s session.

The ongoing lockdowns in Shanghai are threatening to grind the EV industry down to a halt. Domestic EV companies like Nio (NYSE:NIO) and XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) are starting to feel the strain and even Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has had to shut down its Shanghai GigaFactory . While Polestar is a Swedish subsidiary of Volvo, it is owned by Geely Motors and most of the production of Polestar vehicles takes place in China. Needless to say, the longer the lockdowns go on, the more pain the Chinese EV industry will feel, including for shareholders.

NASDAQ:GGPI inched lower to start the week as Chinese automakers continued to be swept up by the ongoing economic lockdowns in Shanghai. On Monday, shares of GGPI fell by 0.34% and closed the trading day at $11.85. US markets failed to gain any ground on Monday as investors weighed another imminent rate hike by the Fed as well as the start of another earnings season. All three major indices closed the day lower after flip-flopping between red and green throughout the day. The Dow Jones dipped by 39 basis points, and the S&P 500 and NASDAQ fell by 0.02% and 0.14% respectively during the session.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.