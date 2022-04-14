Polestar is setting up a new retail location called Polestar Space in Scottsdale, Arizona. The desert state has become a popular hotbed of EV makers, as fellow SPAC EV company Lucid (NASDAQ:LCID) also has its AMP-1 production facility in Arizona. The state is the 11th largest in the country in terms of EV sales and reported a 96% year over year rise in 2021.

Popular investing firm, Ark Invest, has been diversifying its EV portfolio. Earlier this year, the company surprised investors by adding the Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE:NIO) to its funds. Cathie Wood has previously cited that she would be avoiding Chinese investments until the regulatory uncertainty was gone. Now, it appears that Wood is coming around on investing in legacy automaker General Motors (NYSE:GM) as well. Wood revealed she has met with GM’s CEO Mary Barra, and is keeping an open mind to investing in the automaker. Previously, Wood had taken an all-in approach to the EV sector by loading up on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA).

NASDAQ:GGPI regained its composure on Wednesday as the pre-merger SPAC stock erased most of its losses from the previous session. Shares of GGPI gained 0.42% and closed the trading session at $11.96. Investors are anticipating the merger between GGPI and Polestar in the near future. Recent news like the partnership with Hertz has thrust the stock back into the mainstream EV discussion. Investors shrugged off the record inflation report from Tuesday as all three major indices managed to bounce back. The Dow Jones gained 344 basis points, the S&P 500 rebounded by 1.12%, and the NASDAQ led the way, rising by 2.03% during the session.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.