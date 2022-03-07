GGPI Stock News: Gores Guggenheim dips to close out a volatile week for the markets

Electric truck maker, Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN), simply cannot catch a break right now. The stock is already hitting all-time lows on a daily basis, but after its mistake earlier this week to raise prices for customers with pre-orders, the stock continues to get beat down. Now, investment banker R.W. Baird has cut its price target for Rivian from $150 to $100. Interestingly, Baird did maintain its outperform rating for Rivian, although obviously the original sentiment for the stock has been damaged.

Big news for Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) as the industry leader received conditional approval from German regulators to begin production at its new Berlin GigaFactory. The announcement comes as a stark contrast to last week’s sentiment after environmental protestors questioned how Tesla received its approval for the factory’s water source. The group is still expected to appear before a German court, but so far it seems like Tesla is winning this battle. Shares of Tesla were down slightly by 0.12% during Friday’s session.

NASDAQ: GGPI fell lower to close the week, but the EV maker made a significant impact on the future of the EV industry. Shares of GGPI dipped lower by 0.54% and closed the trading week at $11.10. It was a week where Polestar unveiled two new models, including the exciting O2 roadster concept. Early impressions show that people in the industry are comparing it to the Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) roadster, with its sleek design and cutting edge technology. GGPI declined on Friday alongside broader market selling pressure as all three major indices fell again to close the week. The Dow Jones dropped by 179 basis points to close out its fourth consecutive negative week, while the S&P 500 and NASDAQ fell by 0.79% and 1.66% respectively during the session.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.