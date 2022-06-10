As markets tumbled, so too did EV stocks. Industry leader Tesla fell lower, as did other companies like Lucid (NASDAQ:LCID), Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN), Ford (NYSE:F), and General Motors (NYSE:GM). Chinese EV makers were on the decline as well after Nio (NYSE:NIO) reported a wider than expected loss for the first quarter at its earnings call before the markets opened. NASDAQ:GGPI edged lower again as

It’s been a busy week for Polestar as the EV maker unveiled its new Polestar 3 SUV model. The 2024 edition of the Polestar 5 sedan was also photographed for the first time in Europe. Now, Polestar has announced that it has started to deliver vehicles to the car rental company Hertz. Polestar made waves earlier this year after joining Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) as the first two EV makers that would be partnering with the business as it revamps its rental car fleet. Polestar will deliver 65,000 vehicles to Hertz over the next five years.

NASDAQ:GGPI edged lower again as the pre-SPAC stock fell back closer to its $10.00 NAV price on a bearish day for stocks. On Thursday, shares of GGPI dipped lower by 0.20% and closed the trading session at $10.01. Stocks retreated for the second straight day ahead of the key CPI report for the month of May that will be released on Friday morning. All three major indices closed the day in the red as the sell off intensified into the closing bell. The Dow Jones dropped by 638 basis points, while the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ fell by 2.38% and 2.75% respectively during the session.

