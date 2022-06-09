- NASDAQ:GGPI fell by 0.10% during Wednesday’s trading session.
- The 2024 Polestar 5 sedan is photographed in Europe.
- Tesla and BYD are forming a formidable partnership in China.
NASDAQ:GGPI edged lower on Wednesday as Polestar continued its flurry of recent vehicle reveals. Shares of GGPI dipped lower by 0.10% and closed the trading session at $10.03. The pre-SPAC merger stock has been floating right around the $10.00 NAV price since ballooning to a 52-week high price of $16.41. Stocks retreated on Wednesday following two straight days of gains to start the week as investors mulled over more signs of a potential economic slowdown. The Dow Jones fell by 269 basis points, while the S&P 500 and NASDAQ dropped by 1.08% and 0.73% respectively during the session.
Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!
Just a day after the Polestar 3 SUV was announced to the public, photos of the 2024 version of the Polestar 5 also surfaced online. The sedan was spotted in camouflage paint in Europe for the first time. Until now, the only photos were of the concept renderings. The Polestar 5 joins the Polestar 3 and 4 as models in the company’s pipeline. Investors should be looking at Polestar differently than other SPAC EV companies like Lucid (NASDAQ:LCID) or Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) which is what the stock often gets compared to. With full operations and deep pockets in the form of Volvo and Geely, Polestar could be a surprise EV stock to own in the future.
GGPI stock price
In other EV news, the Chinese EV market woke up to a startling new partnership as a BYD executive stated that the company was about to start making batteries for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). Currently, Tesla receives its batteries from a number of companies including CATL and Panasonic. Neither Tesla nor BYD confirmed the partnership as of the time of this writing.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds from 1.0700 ahead of all-important ECB decision
EUR/USD has started to edge lower toward 1.0700 in the early European session but managed to stage a modest rebound. The ECB is widely expected to keep its rates unchanged following the June meeting but rate hike guidance could trigger a significant reaction.
GBP/USD fluctuates in tight range above 1.2500
GBP/USD has erased a large portion of its daily losses after having tested 1.2500 earlier in the day. The greenback stays on the back foot amid retreating US yields and helps the pair edge higher ahead of the ECB's monetary policy announcements.
Gold Price teases bulls around $1,850 ahead of ECB, US inflation
Gold Price grinds higher during the third positive day as the softer US dollar battles the market’s cautious mood ahead of the ECB decision. XAUUSD picks up bids near $1,853 heading into the European session.
Can Ripple’s recent win against the SEC help XRP price rebound?
XRP price shows an extensive bearish outlook that matches Bitcoin’s macro narrative. The pessimistic scenario is only one support breakdown away from triggering a nosedive.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!