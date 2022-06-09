In other EV news, the Chinese EV market woke up to a startling new partnership as a BYD executive stated that the company was about to start making batteries for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). Currently, Tesla receives its batteries from a number of companies including CATL and Panasonic. Neither Tesla nor BYD confirmed the partnership as of the time of this writing.

Just a day after the Polestar 3 SUV was announced to the public, photos of the 2024 version of the Polestar 5 also surfaced online. The sedan was spotted in camouflage paint in Europe for the first time. Until now, the only photos were of the concept renderings. The Polestar 5 joins the Polestar 3 and 4 as models in the company’s pipeline. Investors should be looking at Polestar differently than other SPAC EV companies like Lucid (NASDAQ:LCID) or Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) which is what the stock often gets compared to. With full operations and deep pockets in the form of Volvo and Geely, Polestar could be a surprise EV stock to own in the future.

NASDAQ:GGPI edged lower on Wednesday as Polestar continued its flurry of recent vehicle reveals. Shares of GGPI dipped lower by 0.10% and closed the trading session at $10.03. The pre-SPAC merger stock has been floating right around the $10.00 NAV price since ballooning to a 52-week high price of $16.41. Stocks retreated on Wednesday following two straight days of gains to start the week as investors mulled over more signs of a potential economic slowdown. The Dow Jones fell by 269 basis points, while the S&P 500 and NASDAQ dropped by 1.08% and 0.73% respectively during the session.

