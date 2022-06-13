As is usually the case when the NASDAQ drops lower, electric vehicle stocks were on the decline on Friday. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID), Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN), and Nio (NYSE: NIO) were all trading well into the red on Friday. After the markets closed for the week, Tesla announced a 3 for 1 stock split which should be approved at the annual shareholder meeting in August. Tesla last split its stock in August 2020 when it underwent a 5 for 1 stock split.

Ahead of its key merger vote that will be held by shareholders on June 22nd, Polestar has been ramping up operations around the world . The EV maker has multiple different models on the horizon, and a planned US-launch of its vehicles in October of this year. Polestar also delivered its first batch of vehicles to Hertz as the rental car company adds electric vehicles to its fleet. As long as Polestar continues to expand its operations, the vote should go through without a hitch and Polestar should begin trading on the NASDAQ index later this year.

NASDAQ: GGPI dropped below $10 to close the week as the pre-SPAC merger stock posted a 0.79% loss for the week. On Friday, shares of GGPI fell by 0.20% and closed the tumultuous trading session at $9.99. The much-anticipated May CPI report was released Friday morning, and the result was a 40-year high inflation rate that sent the markets tumbling. All three major indices plummeted for the second straight day as the ten-year treasury bond yields hit their highest levels since 2008. The Dow Jones dropped by 880 basis points, while the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ fell by 2.91% and 3.52% respectively during the session.

