GE's Nason not interested in joining the Fed - BBG

By Eren ŞENGEZER

According to Bloomberg, David Nason, a leading candidate to be named the Federal Reserve’s bank supervision chief, told the White House he is no longer interested in the job.

More highlights (via Bloomberg)

  • Nason said in a statement Wednesday that he “plans to pursue opportunities at GE.”
  • With Nason, 46, out, there is no clear front-runner for the supervision job
  • Bancorp CEO Richard Davis, have also said recently he is not interested
  • The post has never been filled since it was created by the Dodd-Frank Act of 2010
RELATED TOPICS