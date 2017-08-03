GE's Nason not interested in joining the Fed - BBG

GE's Nason not interested in joining the Fed - BBGBy Eren ŞENGEZER
According to Bloomberg, David Nason, a leading candidate to be named the Federal Reserve’s bank supervision chief, told the White House he is no longer interested in the job.
More highlights (via Bloomberg)
- Nason said in a statement Wednesday that he “plans to pursue opportunities at GE.”
- With Nason, 46, out, there is no clear front-runner for the supervision job
- Bancorp CEO Richard Davis, have also said recently he is not interested
- The post has never been filled since it was created by the Dodd-Frank Act of 2010