Germany's Spahn: Will take months to get a vaccine for coronavirus

"It's a good sign that development in Germany has reached the point where we can begin initial clinical trials," Germany's Health Minister Jens Spahn told Reporters on Wednesday, as reported by Reuters.

"At the same time it's important to stress that it will take months for any vaccine to be fully tested and available even if we have now started the first clinical studies," Spahn added.

Market reaction

Germany's DAX 30 Index retreated slightly from daily highs in the last hour but was last still up 0.75% on the day at 10,327.15 points.