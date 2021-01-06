Germany's Spahn: Will receive more than 130 million doses of BioNTech/Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

Germany’s Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Wednesday that they have ordered more than enough vaccines for everyone, as reported by Reuters.

"Germany will receive more than 130 million doses of BioNTech/Pfizer and Moderna vaccines," Spahn added and noted that they are expecting the Moderna vaccine to be approved later in the day.

Market reaction

These comment's don't seem to be having a significant impact on market sentiment. As of writing, Germany's DAX 30 was up 0.83% on a daily basis at 13,764.