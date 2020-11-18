Germany's Spahn: We have stopped exponential growth of infections

Following the latest coronavirus-related restrictions, Germany’s Health Minister Jens Spahn said that they have stopped the exponential growth of infections but further noted that they are not where they need to be yet, as reported by Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"However we respond to this pandemic there will be costs, the question is where the costs should fall."

"There will be no compulsory vaccination in this pandemic."

"I am a bit proud that the first effective coronavirus vaccine comes from Germany."

Market reaction

Germany's DAX 30 Index showed no immediate reaction to these remarks and was last seen gaining 0.33% on a daily basis at 13,177.22.