Germany's Spahn: We are in one of the hardest phases of the pandemic

Germany’s Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Tuesday that they are in one of the hardest phases of the coronavirus pandemic, as reported by Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"More than 750,000 people have been vaccinated in Germany."

"We expect to be able to offer everybody a vaccination by summer."

"Many intensive care units report a slowly improving situation."

Market reaction

The market mood remains sour following these remarks. As of writing, Germany's DAX 30 Index was down 0.2% on a daily basis at 13,898. Meanwhile, the EUR/USD pair was losing 0.3% at 1.2170.