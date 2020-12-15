Germany's Spahn: Hope to start COVID-19 vaccination before year-end

Germany’s Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Tuesday that COVID-19 infection numbers and the death toll in Germany are too high, per Reuters. "We hope to start COVID-19 vaccination before the end of the year," Spahn added.

Meanwhile, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) in a recently published report said that the COVID-19 situation in Germany is worse than ever and there is a risk that it could get even worse. The RKI further noted that all age groups in the country are affected by the coronavirus.

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on risk sentiment. As of writing, Germany's DAX 30 was up 0.63% on the day at 13,306.