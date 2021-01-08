Germany's Spahn: Expecting at least 90 million doses of BioNTech vaccine in 2021

Germany’s Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Friday that they are expecting to receive at least 90 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine in 2021, as reported by Reuters.

Commenting on the European Union's (EU) announcement on additional vaccine purchases, Spahn said they welcome the EU's decision and noted that Germany's purchases don't impact the EU's agreements with vaccine provides.

EU's von der Leyen: Will ensure Europeans have sufficient doses of safe, effective coronavirus vaccines.

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be impacting the market sentiment. As of writing, Germany's DAX 30 Index was up 0.66% on a daily basis at 14,060.