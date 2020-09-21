Germany’s Spahn: Coronavirus situation is worrying but can cope with current cases

Germany’s Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Monday, the coronavirus situation across Europe is worrying but added that the country can cope with the current cases.

Additional quotes

“Virus infection dynamic in Europe is worrying.”

“Virus cases in France, Netherlands, Austria is worrying.”

This comes after the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) confirmed on Monday the new infections rose by 922 to 272,337 while no deaths were reported.

EUR/USD keeps the green

Despite the worrying virus situation in the bloc, EUR/USD holds the recent upside above 1.1850.

The spot adds 0.20% to trade at 1.1859, as we write.