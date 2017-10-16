Germany's Social Democrats beat Merkel's CDU in Lower Saxony on Sunday

Germany's Social Democrats beat Merkel's CDU in Lower Saxony on SundayBy Dhwani Mehta
Germany's Social Democrats (SPD) beat Angela Merkel's Conservatives in a vote in the northern state of Lower Saxony on Sunday.
According to projections on public broadcaster ARD released earlier today (via Reuters):
SDP 37.3% up from 32.6% prev
CDU 33.4% down from 36% seen in 2013
Greens 8.9%
FDP 7.4%
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.