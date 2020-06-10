Germany’s Seehofer: Border control with Switzerland, France, Austria, Denmark will end on June 15

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer announced on Wednesday, the border control with Switzerland, France, Austria, Denmark will end on June 15.

Further comments

“There will be no more quarantine period with several neighboring countries.”

“Cabinet will discuss what to do about entry by non-EU travelers next Wednesday.”

“For now, existing rules for non-EU travelers will extend until the end of June.”

“But to extend travel warning for non-EU countries until August 31.”

“If coronavirus situation worsens, will look into things again.”

Market reaction

The shared currency is little changed on the above headlines, as EUR/USD keeps its bid tone intact around the 1.1360 region.