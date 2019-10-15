Germany's Scholz: Will stick to balanced-budget rule of no new debt for now

In an interview with Reuters on Tuesday, Germany's Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said that they intend to stick to the balanced-budget rule of no new debt for now.

"Berlin has all fiscal options on the table in case of severe economic crisis," Scholz added. Commenting on Brexit uncertainty, "It would be good if there was a last-minute agreement on Brexit. No-deal Brexit would damage Britain the most, but it would also impact everybody," Scholz said.

The EUR/USD pair's reaction to these comments was relatively muted. As of writing, the pair was down 0.18% on the day at 1.1008.