Germany’s Scholz: Will have to decide in coming days if debt brake must be suspended next year

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Thursday, the federal government Will have to decide in the coming days if the debt brake must be suspended next year.

Additional quotes

“It would be a mistake to opt for austerity politics.”

“The question is how would we generate the funds to avoid this.”

EUR/USD nears 1.2000

EUR/USD is eyeing a sustained break below 1.2000, the lowest levels in two months, as the US dollar regains footing amid a surge in the Treasury yields ahead of the key NFP report.