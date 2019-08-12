Germany's Scholz: We can manage tasks we have to fulfill without taking new debt

German Finance Minister Scholz crossed the wires in the last minutes, arguing that they could manage tasks that they have to fulfil without taking any new debt, per Reuters.

These comments came after last week's reports about Germany considering issuance of new debt to finance climate protection package, which triggered a euro-positive reaction by hinting that government spending could mitigate the need for new stimulus.

Meanwhile, the EUR/USD pair is trading below the 1.12 handle, posting modest losses on a daily basis.