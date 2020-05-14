Germany's Scholz: We can cope with coronavirus crisis

"We can cope with coronavirus crisis thanks to our solid fiscal policies of the past," German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Thursday.

"We now must help companies to recover from coronavirus crisis," Scholz added, as reported by Reuters. "The government wants to present a stimulus package to help companies recover from coronavirus crisis early June."

Market reaction

These comments failed to help market sentiment improve. As of writing, Germany's DAX 30 Index was down 3.1% on the day at 10,214 points.