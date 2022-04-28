German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Thursday that Russian President Vladimir “Putin is clinging to the idea of 'forced peace' in Ukraine; that will not work.”

Further comments

“Decoupling of the global economy is not working.”

“We must watch out that deglobalization does not become decoupling or an excuse for protectionism.”

“We are seeking closer relations with countries that have shared values and interests, such as Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea and India.”

“On climate protection, says we must take care that decarbonization does not bring competitive disadvantages or result in international trade conflicts.”

“Must take more care that our supply chains are diversified.”

“Germany must reorganize part of its trade relations in energy.”

“We need our military to be strong enough for Russia not to consider attacking us.”

