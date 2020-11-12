Germany's Scholz: Partial lockdown in November will cost growth in Q4

The partial lockdown in November in Germany will hurt the growth in the fourth quarter but the aid package should cushion the impact, German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Thursday, as reported by Reuters.

"The aid package to compensate companies for the partial lockdown in November will likely cost more than initially planned 10 billion euros," Scholz further noted.

Market reaction

The EUR/USD pair showed no immediate reaction to these remarks and was last seen gaining 0.16% on the day at 1.1795.