Germany’s Scholz on Brexit: Need to stick with what has been agreed to

Commenting on the Brexit issue, Germany’s Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said that “it is clear we have to stick with what has been agreed to.”

The European Union (EU) UK emergency meeting turned out to be a disappointment. Odds of a no-deal Brexit scaled up after the EU gave a three-week ultimatum and threatened legal action if the UK still pushed for the Internal Market Bill.

The bill is up for debate on Monday, September 14 while the Brexit talks are likely to continue to next week, as the negotiators meet in Brussels.

GBP/USD downed by dismal GDP

GBP/USD stalled its recovery momentum after the UK GDP for July missed expectations and grew by 6.6%.

The spot now trades at 1.2820, up 0.11% on the day.