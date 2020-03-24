Germany's Scholz: Looking into whether tax-free additional payments for some are possible

"I'm looking into whether tax-free additional payments for some workers are possible during the coronavirus crisis," German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz told the Bild newspaper on Tuesday.

"We'll do everything we can to ensure companies that aren't coping during crisis and jobs that aren't kept are built up again after the crisis," Scholz reiterated. When asked if the euro is in danger to the coronavirus outbreak, Scholz noted that the euro is very stable. "We are strong enough to defend the euro and we want to and will do that."

Market reaction

The EUR/USD pair largely ignored these comments and was last seen trading at 1.0863, adding 1.32% on a daily basis.