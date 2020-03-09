Germany’s Scholz: It cannot be foreseen whether coronavirus is economic challenge over longer term

In an interview with DLF Radio, German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said that it cannot be foreseen whether coronavirus is an economic challenge over the longer term.

Additional quotes

Our solid finances mean we can cope when there's a crisis.

We will make sure there is always sufficient liquidity.

EUR/USD consolidates around 1.1400

Heading into Europe, EUR/USD is almost a big figure down from a 14-month high reached at 1.1495, now consolidating the rally around 1.1400 levels, as the risk sentiment seems to stabilize. Focus on German Industrial figures amid risk-off and broad USD weakness.