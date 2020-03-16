Germany's Scholz: Government is sticking to debt brake

"The German federal government is sticking to the debt brake," German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Monday, per Reuters citing Funke Group of newspapers.

Furthermore, "the debt brake us is not hampering us currently," noted a spokesman for the country's finance ministry.

EUR/USD reaction

The shared currency weakened slightly against the greenback on this headline. As of writing, the EUR/USD pair, which touched a daily high of 1.1237, was trading at 1.1199, still adding 0.85% on a daily basis.