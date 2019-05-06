Germany's Scholz: "Good talks" are right way to deal with Italy

In an exclusive interview with Reuters, German Finance Minister Scholz crossed the wires in the last minutes saying that the EU Commission's procedure was rule-based and added that "good talks" were the right way to deal with the financial situation in Italy.

Commenting on the IMF's warning that Italy's dept poses a major risk for the eurozone, Scholz argued the eurozone was stable and added that they have learned the right lessons from the financial crisis.s "One lesson is that struggling eurozone banks themselves have to deal with their problems, not taxpayers," Scholz added.