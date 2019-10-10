Germany's Scholz: German growth slowing partly due to Brexit

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz crossed the wires in the last minutes arguing that Germany's economic growth was slowing partly because of the Brexit uncertainty, per Reuters.

Regarding the eurozone budget talks, "it will be possible to expand the eurozone budget step by step," Scholz said.

The shared currency largely ignored these comments. As of writing, the EUR/USD pair was trading at 1.1028, a few pips below the three-week high that it set at 1.1034 earlier in the session, adding 0.53% on a daily basis.