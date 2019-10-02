Germany’s Scholz: Do not expect crisis as bad as in 2008/09, forecasts point to improvement

Reuters reports the latest comments from the German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, delivered in an interview with the German public broadcaster ARD.

Key Headlines:

If there is an economic crisis, we can counter it. Do not expect crisis as bad as in 2008/2009, forecasts point to improvement. Climate package will not endanger fiscal discipline.

EUR/USD continues to consolidate below 1.0950, as the common currency ignores the above comments.