Germany's Scholz: Differences between EU nations on EU crisis fund is not small

"Differences between the EU nations on the EU crisis fund is not small," German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday.

When asked if Chairman of Eurozone finance ministers (Eurogroup) Mario Centeno will step down from his position, Scholz said that he can't speculate at the moment.

Market reaction

These comments were largely ignored by the market participants. As of writing, the Euro Stoxx 50 Index was down 1.3% on the day at 3,323 points and Germany's DAX 30 Index was losing 1.7%.