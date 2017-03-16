Germany's Schaeuble: Should not reject regulation out of principle

Germany's Schaeuble: Should not reject regulation out of principleBy Eren Sengezer
German FinMin Wolfgang Schaeuble crossed the wires last minutes, via Reuters, noting the following:
- We should not reject regulation out of principle
- We should not reverse hard-won regulation
- Nationalism and protectionism are never the right answers
- As the gap widens between the rich and the poor, nationalism, populism and protectionism will find fertile ground and pose a risk to prosperity
- Populism and nationalism will continue to rise until the world's biggest economies start to temper the excesses of globalization