Germany's Schaeuble: Should not reject regulation out of principle

German FinMin Wolfgang Schaeuble crossed the wires last minutes, via Reuters, noting the following:

We should not reject regulation out of principle

We should not reverse hard-won regulation

Nationalism and protectionism are never the right answers

As the gap widens between the rich and the poor, nationalism, populism and protectionism will find fertile ground and pose a risk to prosperity

Populism and nationalism will continue to rise until the world's biggest economies start to temper the excesses of globalization