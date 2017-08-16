Germany’s Schaeuble does not agree with the German Court on ECB

Germany’s Schaeuble does not agree with the German Court on ECBBy Dhwani Mehta
Handelsblatt, a German daily, out with the latest comments from Germany’s Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble:
He believes the European Central Bank observes its mandate
He does not agree with the German Constitutional Court
Germany's constitutional court said on Tuesday, the European Central Bank (ECB) may be violating laws on monetary financing in its 2.3 trillion euro ($2.7 trillion) asset purchase programme, and asked Europe's top court to make a ruling.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.