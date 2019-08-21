Germany’s Roth: Peace in Northern Ireland and integrity of EU single market are non-negotiable for EU

Germany's European Affairs Minister Michael Roth took out to Twitter last minutes, commenting on the Irish backstop issue.

He tweeted: “Peace in Northern Ireland and integrity of the EU single market are non-negotiable for the EU; we can talk about future relationship.”

His comments come ahead of the UK PM Johnson’s meeting with the German Chancellor Merkel. Merkel said on Tuesday that the EU will remain united in its approach to Brexit and added that they will think about practical solutions to the Irish backstop problem.

Her comments triggered a 90-pips rally in the GBP/USD pair before the spot quickly reverted to the familiar trading range on the 1.21 handle. The pair, currently, trades -0.30% to flirt with daily lows near 1.2140 region.