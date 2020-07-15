Germany's Roth: Negotiations on Brexit have failed to make enough progress

Negotiations with the UK on Brexit have failed to make enough progress, Germany's Europe Minister Michael Roth said on Wednesday, as reported by Reuters.

"There has been a shortage of realism on the British side," Roth added.

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on market sentiment or the GBP's performance against its rivals. As of writing, the UK's FTSE 100 was up 2.02% on the day at 6,304 and the GBP/USD pair was gaining 0.75% at 1.2643.