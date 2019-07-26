Germany’s Roettgen warns PM Johnson: Bullying won't break EU unity

The German Conservative Party lawmaker and ally of Chancellor Angela Merkel, Norbert Roettgen, tweeted late-Thursday, warning the New UK PM Johnson that the European Union (EU) will not be bullied into compromising its principles.

Key Quotes (Reuters):

“Dear @BorisJohnson: Neither boastful speeches nor bullying will succeed in making us give up #EU principles and unity.”

“Will stay cool instead.”

“Sadly, both in words and deeds - has appointed a cabinet of #Brexiteers - #Johnson fails to reach out to country and continent.”

The clash between the EU leaders and the UK PM Johnson on the Brexit deal seems to bode ill for the pound, as it only threatens a no-deal Brexit and increases Brexit uncertainty. The Cable extends losses to now trade near daily lows of 1.2425, down -0.20% on the day.