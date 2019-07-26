Germany’s Roettgen warns PM Johnson: Bullying won't break EU unity

The German Conservative Party lawmaker and ally of Chancellor Angela Merkel, Norbert Roettgen, tweeted late-Thursday, warning the New UK PM Johnson that the European Union (EU) will not be bullied into compromising its principles.
Key Quotes (Reuters):
“Dear @BorisJohnson: Neither boastful speeches nor bullying will succeed in making us give up #EU principles and unity.”
“Will stay cool instead.”
“Sadly, both in words and deeds - has appointed a cabinet of #Brexiteers - #Johnson fails to reach out to country and continent.”
The clash between the EU leaders and the UK PM Johnson on the Brexit deal seems to bode ill for the pound, as it only threatens a no-deal Brexit and increases Brexit uncertainty. The Cable extends losses to now trade near daily lows of 1.2425, down -0.20% on the day.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates in mid-range after the ECB, ahead of US GDP
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1150, in the middle of the broad range that characterized after the ECB left policy unchanged but hinted upcoming stimulus. The focus now shifts to the US GDP which is projected to show a slowdown.
GBP/USD leans lower amid a clash between the UK and the EU
GBP/USD is on the back foot below 1.2450 after UK PM Johnson and European Commission President Juncker clashed over the Brexit accord. Fears of a hard Brexit rise. US GDP is eyed later.
USD/JPY consolidates overnight gains to over 2-week tops, above mid-108.00s
The USD/JPY pair was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band above mid-108.00s and consolidated the overnight goodish move to over two-week tops.
Gold steadily climbs to session tops, around $1420 level
Gold prices edged higher on Friday and recovered a part of the previous session's sharp intraday slide to over one-week lows.
Forex Today: All eyes on US GDP after the ECB sends EUR/USD for a wild ride
Currencies are stable ahead of the all-important first release of US GDP growth for the second quarter. Expectations stand at a slowdown from 3.1% to 1.8%. Expectations may have risen after upbeat Durable Goods Orders.