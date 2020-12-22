Germany’s RKI: Not aware of the new covid strain in Germany at present

The German health institute, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) said Tuesday that they are not aware of the new variant of the coronavirus in Germany at present.

Additional points

“Expect positive effect within 10-14 days after stricter lockdown.”

“To keep contact with other people to an absolute minimum and not to travel over Christmas to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus.”

"It will take several weeks for the number of cases to fall .. and for a number of dead to fall.”

This comes after Europe's biggest economy reported 19,528 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

Market implications

Amid rising coronavirus concerns and a broadly stronger US dollar, EUR/USD extends its drops towards 1.2200. The spot currently trades at 1.2215, down 0.21% on the day.