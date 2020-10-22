Germany’s RKI declares Ireland, Poland, Switzerland, UK as COVID-19 risk areas

The German health institute, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) warned over the uncontrolled spread of the coronavirus in a statement on Thursday.

The body classified Ireland, Poland, Switzerland and the UK as coronavirus risk prone areas within the Eurozone.

This comes after Europe's economic powerhouse reported 11,287 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, recording the biggest single-day rise so far.

Market implications

Amid rising coronavirus concerns and a broadly stronger US dollar, EUR/USD extends its corrective slide towards 1.1800. The spot currently trades at 1.1837, down 0.19% on the day.