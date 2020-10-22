Germany’s RKI declares Ireland, Poland, Switzerland, UK as COVID-19 risk areas

The German health institute, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) warned over the uncontrolled spread of the coronavirus in a statement on Thursday.
The body classified Ireland, Poland, Switzerland and the UK as coronavirus risk prone areas within the Eurozone.
This comes after Europe's economic powerhouse reported 11,287 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, recording the biggest single-day rise so far.
Market implications
Amid rising coronavirus concerns and a broadly stronger US dollar, EUR/USD extends its corrective slide towards 1.1800. The spot currently trades at 1.1837, down 0.19% on the day.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD under pressure around 1.1850 amid US election concern
EUR/USD is under some pressure around 1.1850 the anti-risk dollar is drawing haven bids on reports of meddling in US elections and fading prospects of an imminent US stimulus deal. US jobless claims are eyed.
GBP/USD holds onto gains as Brexit talks restart
GBP/USD is trading well above 1.31, consolidating its gains as intense Brexit talks restart in London, aiming to reach an accord by mid-November. Rising UK coronavirus cases and political uncertainty in the US are keeping the safe-haven dollar bid.
Gold off lows, still in the red around $1920 region
Gold traded with a mild negative bias through the early European session, albeit has managed to trim a part of its daily losses to the $1911-10 region.
Forex Today: Foreign intervention in US elections weighs on mood, jobless claims, politics eyed
Concerns about foreign intervention in the US elections have weighed on the market mood, allowing the dollar to recover after Wednesday's losses. Intense Brexit talks resume in London, boosting the pound.
WTI: Buyers lurk around 100-day EMA
WTI bounces off $39.83, the lowest in one week, to battle 50% Fibonacci retracement. EIA inventories recovered from -3.818M prior, -1.021M forecast. The energy benchmark dropped the lowest since October 15 the previous day.