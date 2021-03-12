Germany’s RKI: Country is at the beginning of the third coronavirus wave

Germany is at the beginning of the third coronavirus wave,” the country’s Robert Koch Institute (RKI) President Lothar Wieler said in a statement on Friday.

Additional comments

“Seeing rising number of coronavirus patients in hospitals.”

“Seeing more outbreaks in nurseries than in late 2020.”

Elsewhere, reports are doing the rounds that Italy could return to lockdown until after Easter.

Market reaction

Another headwind to the euro, as EUR/USD faces immense downside pressure from the resumption of the rally in the US Treasury yields.

The spot was last seen trading at 1.1922, losing 0.51% on the day.