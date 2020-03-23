Germany’s RKI Chief: Germany's infection curve could be flattening off

Germany's Robert Koch Institute (RKI) Chief Lothar Wieler said on Monday, “we are seeing first signs that exponential upward curve in corona infections in Germany is flattening.”

“But I will only be able to confirm this trend definitively on Wednesday”, he added.

He further said that he was optimistic that measures taken so far in Germany, including school closures, instructions on hand-washing and strict warnings against public gatherings, were already having an effect.

Institute reported earlier that the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus rises to 22,672. The coronavirus fatalities increased to 86.

EUR/USD reaction

The shared currency fails to benefit from the optimistic view from the German Public Heath Chief, as EUR/USD hits fresh session lows at 1.0676, down 0.17% on a daily basis.