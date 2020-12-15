Germany's Merkel: Worried about coronavirus trend in Germany

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has told conservative lawmakers that she was worried about the coronavirus trend in Germany, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing sources present at the meeting.

Merkel further added that she thinks January and February will be very tough.

Market reaction

This headline doesn't seem to be impacting the shared currency's performance against its major rivals. As of writing, the EUR/USD pair was posting small daily gains at 1.2152. Meanwhile, Germany's DAX 30 Index is about to close the day with a gain of nearly 0.9%.