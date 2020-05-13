Germany's Merkel: Will respect German Constitutional Court's ruling on ECB

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday that she will respect the German Constitutional Court's ruling on the European Central Bank's asset purchase programme.

Additional takeaways

"I want a strong euro so we will proceed in this sense."

"German government will answer questions from the European Commission."

"We have to take notice of Constitutional Court's ruling on the ECB".

"We will do our part to ensure strong euro remains in place."

"We need to act responsibly and wisely on the ECB court ruling."

Market reaction

These comments had virtually no impact on the shared currency's valuation. As of writing, the EUR/USD pair was up 0.27% on the day at 1.0875.