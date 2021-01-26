Germany's Merkel: Will lobby for strengthening of WTO

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday that Germany will lobby for the strengthening of the World Trade Organization (WTO) and noted that the WTO is the basis for fair trade, as reported by Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"We welcome the US rejoining the World Health Organization after Joe Biden's election."

"A fair distribution of COVID-19 vaccines is important."

"We hope to continue the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) work on the minimum taxation of digital companies with the new US administration."

Market reaction

The market mood remains upbeat during the European trading hours. As of writing, Germany's DAX 30 Index was up 1.88% on a daily basis at 13,899.