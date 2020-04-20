Germany's Merkel: We're looking into further steps to help economy

Germany must stay cautious in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic, Germany Chancellor Angela Merkel told reporters on Monday, as reported by Reuters.

"We may not risk a relapse in contagion if we loosen lockdown too fast," Merkel reiterated and added that they need 14 days before figuring out if the current easing of restrictions is pushing up the infection rate.

"We're still not able to trace back every infection chain, we must get to this point," Merkel further noted. "We're looking into further steps to help the economy such as measures to help restaurants, extending short-time work scheme."

Market reaction

Germany's DAX 30 Index recovered from daily lows but stays in the negative territory. As of writing, the index was down 0.6% on the day at 10,562 points.