Germany's Merkel: We will vaccinate 10 million people in first quarter

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday that they are planning to vaccinate 10 million people in the first quarter, as reported by Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"It was right not to seek emergency approval, we need people to trust vaccines."

"All vaccines that have been approved by the EMA are welcome in the EU, including Chinese and Russian vaccines."

"The key to deciding how long lockdown lasts will be how much more infectious new variants are."

"Once we have offered everyone a vaccine we can consider whether those who refuse should face restrictions."

Market reaction

The EUR/USD pair largely ignored these remarks and was last seen losing 0.3% on the day at 1.2023.