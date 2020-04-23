Germany’s Merkel: We will have to live with the virus for a long time

Reuters reports the latest comments from the German Chancellor Angela Merkel, with the key headlines found below.

We are not in the end phase of the pandemic.

The question of the coronavirus will be with us for a long time in politics.

International cooperation on coronavirus is extremely important.

We can't return to daily life similar to before the virus outbreak

Let's remain clever and careful in the pandemic.

Joint EU debt would require difficult treaty changes.

European stimulus should be part of the EU budget.