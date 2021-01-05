Germany's Merkel: We will extend lockdown until January 31

German Chancellor Angela Merkel confirmed on Tuesday that they will be extending the lockdown until the end of January, as reported by Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"We will have to harden measures."

"We urge companies to continue allowing home office for workers."

"We will restrict travel in and out of hotspots to a 15-kilometre radius."

"Vaccine gives hope of a return to normal life."

"Germany was right to go with the EU plan to secure vaccines for all 27 member states."

"We don't want any go-it-alone national approach in securing vaccines."

"Schools will remain closed until the end of January."

"In the second quarter, we will be able to broaden the pool of people who get vaccinated."

Market reaction

Markets were already aware of this announcement and the shared currency showed no immediate reaction. As of writing, the EUR/USD pair was up 0.42% on a daily basis at 1.2300.